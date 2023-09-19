Addiction Resource Council to hold presentation in Coal City

Wake Up Call, a 90 minute presentation from the Addiction Resource Council, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18 at Coal City High School Performing Arts Center.

The presentation will provide practical information on current drug trends, a walkthrough of a teen bedroom with more than 20 red flags that could indicate substance abuse and proactive parents to keep children drug free. It aims to educate parents and other adults who are influential in the lives of youth so they know what seemingly innocent items can actually be an indication of substance abuse.