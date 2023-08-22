City of Morris mulls over McKinley Park plans after public meeting

The city of Morris informed the public in a meeting last Thursday of its plans to renovate McKinley Park at 504 McKinley St. with the use of a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant.

Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson said the city showed the public its current plans involved in applying for the grant, which would see the State of Illinois pay half of the cost. The city of Morris, were it to receive the grant, would cover the other $600,00.

“People are very excited about the developments we’re putting into McKinley Park,” Knudson said. “We’re going to add a picnic pavilion, batting cages out beyond the center field fence, a new basketball court and pickleball courts and new playground equipment.”

Knudson said there’s always interest in more pickleball courts at the parks, and people attending the meeting were there to discuss the possibility.

The sign for McKinley Park in Morris where the city is applying for an OSLAD grant for renovations. (Michael Urbanec)

Another aspect of a potentially renovated McKinley Park will be handicap accessibility: Knudson said the new park will be completely redesigned to be ADA compliant.

“Every feature of the park, you’ll be able to get on if you’re in a wheelchair or a walker or anything like that,” Knudson said. “We’re trying to be conscious of that because we want the parks to be inclusive, not exclusive to anybody.”

Knudson said those in attendance were also interested in a new tennis court, but the city already has public tennis courts at Morris High School that don’t get used often. Pickleball is an easier sport that just about anyone can pick up and play with less aches and pains afterward.

“Overall, it was very positive and people are pretty excited about the city’s dedication to getting all of our parks updated, renewed and refreshed,” Knudson said.

Work on Goodwill Park should begin this week, and West Side Park has already received a $600,000 OSLAD grant.