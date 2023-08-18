Cruise Night raises funds for Special Connections of Grundy County

The Morris August Cruise Night had 908 total vehicle entries, the Cruise Night organization said on its Facebook page.

The Beneficiary Choice winner was a 1957 Chevy Nomad and the Celebrity Choice award went to a 1940 Ford Coupe.

The Aug. 12 Cruise Night raised funds for Special Connections of Grundy County, an organization that helps people with disabilities to connect to the community through various opportunities, according to the Cruise Night Facebook page.

The next Cruise Night will be Sept, 9, from 6 to 9 p.m and the beneficiary of the raffle will be Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter.

For more information on upcoming Morris Cruise Night events, go to the group’s website.