Police remind drivers of laws around school buses

The Illinois State Police is reminding the public about the importance of focusing on roadway safety as children across the region head back to school, especially laws specific to the safety of children in school zones and while boarding buses.

Back-to-School season means an increase in pedestrians and bicyclists in traffic during morning and afternoon commutes. Not only are children walking to school and bus stops, they also are riding bicycles and crossing the street.

While crosswalks are designed for pedestrians to cross the road safely, children sometimes walk in-between cars in an unsafe manner, not understanding the potential consequences of their actions, according to a news release from the state police.

Motorists are reminded to be alert while driving through streets with parked cars that may conceal a child. Unless otherwise posted, pedestrians have the right-of-way at crosswalks.

Parents and caregivers should also educate their children on proper crosswalk procedures and the importance of not running in between parked cars. Knowledgeable pedestrians and motorists can prevent tragedies, according to the release.

As parents and caregivers drop off their children before school and pick them up after school, there also will be an increase in vehicle traffic during the morning and evening commutes. Extra travel time should be planned to allow for the increase in traffic, the police said.

ISP reminds motorists to be extremely cautious in school zones and obey posted speed limits. Posted school zones have a speed limit of 20 miles per hour and are in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days when children are present.

Driving while talking or texting on a hand-held cellular device is strictly prohibited and fines are increased within a school zone, the ISP said.

Drivers approaching a stopped school bus with lights activated and sign extended must stop their vehicle before reaching the school bus. When a school bus stops on a two-lane roadway and uses its visual signals, vehicles in both directions must stop until the school bus begins motion again and the visual signals are disengaged, according to the release.

The ISP reminds drivers that when the school bus stops and uses its visual signals on a one-way roadway, regardless of the number of lanes of traffic, all traffic must stop until the school bus begins motion again and the visual signals are disengaged.

When the school bus stops on a four or more-lane roadway with at least two lanes of traffic traveling in the opposite direction, only those lanes of traffic traveling in the same direction as the school bus must stop.