New law helps 4-H students with excused school absences

Illinois students are encouraged to pursue future career opportunities while in school with a new law that aids Future Farmers of America and 4-H members.

This new law allows students attending work-based learning events including FFA and 4-H programs to be considered as an excused absence.

“This is an exciting change for our students of Illinois,” said Bennett in a release announcing the law.. “Students will be able to explore what learning events will have to offer without having to worry about their attendance standing being affected. I believe the best way to learn is though hands-on experiences, so I am eager for our students.”

House Bill 3814, sponsored by Senator Bennett, changes the Illinois School Code to count any work-based learning experience as school attendance, including FFA and 4-H programs, the release said.

FFA is a high school vocational agricultural program focused on learning more about the industry, including through competitions such as commodity judging and public speaking.

The program provides opportunities for leadership development, personal growth, and career success.

4-H is a program through the University of Illinois Extension Service. Illinois 4-H educates youth through a wide variety of different projects and events to become the best leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and builders we need to help shape the future of Illinois.