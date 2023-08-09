Morris City Council votes to reject all Domera development projects

The Morris City Council voted Monday night to outright deny two projects pitched by Domera Developments, a company wishing to build both a subdivision and a new apartment building on Boulder Drive.

This project has received pushback from many residents within the neighborhood concerned over safety and infrastructure, as part of the plan would bring an affordable housing development along with it.

The council voted “yes” unanimously (minus the absent alderman Alex Clubb) on both a measure that denies a preliminary plan proposed by Domera, and to deny an appeal Domera made on a prior denied plan. The council also voted to affirm the Development Review Committee’s initial denial of the site plan as originally proposed.

City Attorney Christopher Dearth shared a summary of the process before the council went through with the vote.

Domera first proposed its plans to the council at the last May meeting, where it did not receive recommendations before a further vote at the first June meeting kicked the decision back to the Development Review Committee.

On Thursday, June 8, the Development Review Committee voted 5-to-1 to deny Domera’s proposed plans of building a 14-unit affordable housing development. This meeting was one of multiple well-attended meetings that featured many residents speaking out against the potential development.

Monday night’s meeting didn’t draw nearly as much of a crowd as prior meetings, but the council’s decision was met with applause by the concerned residents who did attend.

Mayor Chris Brown said after the meeting that, as far as he knows, this is the end of the line for these projects.

Domera Developments was not avaialble for comment.