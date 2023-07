The public is invited to an open house event at Joliet Junior College’s Morris Education Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at 725 School Street in Morris.

Join JJC staff for refreshments and hear from the team at Morris Education Center and students about there experiences at the Morris campus. Chat about credit, high school equivalency and ESL classes offered in Grundy County.

The MEC is excited to collaborate with you and your team.