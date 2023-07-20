Minooka girls volleyball team earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Minooka Community High School’s girls volleyball team has earned the Team Academic Award from the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association. This award honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

“We are so proud of Team 22 for being the first MCHS Volleyball Team to ever receive this honor,” Head Volleyball Coach Carrie Prosek said. “As a program, we have always emphasized the importance of grades, community and leadership. To have a cumulative average of 3.769 with 16 young ladies is beyond amazing. We are so proud of the girls on and off the court and hope to continue this tradition.”

The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association are proud to share the record-setting 1,342 teams that earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2022-2023 season. To learn more about the program, visit here.