State’s Attorney Russell Baker wins Grundy Bank’s 2023 Hot Dog Eating Contest

It came down to a sudden-death runoff, but Grundy County State’s Attorney Russell Baker defeated eight other contestants in Grundy Bank’s annual Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Representatives from Grundy Bank wheeled out plates of eight hot dogs for each contestant, who had two minutes to eat as many as they could. Baker and Morris Herald-News editor Michael Urbanec each ate four hot dogs within the first two minutes, leading to a tie. This led to a sudden-death overtime, where each contestant was given a final hot dog. Whoever finished it first was declared the winner. Baker finished his only seconds faster.

Baker said he did no preparation beforehand.

“I wanted to keep a steady pace,” Baker said. “Dip a little bit in water, and just keep chewing.”

By winning, Baker earned an additional $250 for Breaking Away to go with the $1,642 he raised beforehand.

Each contestant participated representing a local nonprofit organization. Baker represented Breaking Away, an organization created to help those in domestic violence cases and abuse situations.

Justin Ritz, representing Just Animals, won the donation portion of the contest by raising $2,509.37 for Just Animals. (Photo contributed by Grundy Bank)

Eric Fisher represented We Care of Grundy County, Urbanec represented the United Way, Ted Brodeur represented Big Brothers Big Sisters, Tom Tesdal represented the Justice Assistance Board, Michael Feeney represented the ICS Jim Feeney Memorial Scholarship Fund, Finn Paulson represented the YMCA Scholarship Fund, Justin Ritz represented Just Animals and Deputy Hansen represented the Morris Women’s Club.

The event raised a total of $8,677.61 for charities, with Just Animals winning the prize for most donations at $2,509.37. Breaking away came in second at $1,642 and United Way of Grundy County came away with $1,591.