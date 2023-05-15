Shop Local: Verbena upgrades to a larger home in Downtown Morris

Verbena in Morris has moved across the street to 412 Liberty St. while also increasing in size and selection.

Owners Kristal Hutchings and Valerie Baker officially opened the new location on Friday, May 5 for the annual Cinco de Mayo Girls Night Out, showing off a larger space with a kitchen that will feature fresh baked goods and a full lunch menu that changes each week.

A look inside the second space at Verbena at 412 Liberty St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Hutchings said discussion on getting into a new building started last November, as the operation was outgrowing the former location.

“It was my family and Kyle’s (Borcher) that really rallied together to get everything set up and get the restaurant going,” Hutchings said. “We designed our own storefront and everything, and we didn’t need to hire any outside help. It was awesome.”

The new Verbena includes items from many different vendors, like Henhouse Ceramics, Soy Enjoyable Candles, Handmade Magnets by Tammy, Threadings Handwoven Designs and Handmade Cutting Charcuterie Boards created by Applejax Creations.

Applejax Creations is run by Kyle Borcher, who also cooks the meals at Verbena.

Hutchings said the menu will focus on soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts, and the aim is for fresh.

A look at the kitchen and seating area inside Verbena at 412 Liberty St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

“We’re aiming for fresh, and a little more on the healthy side,” Hutchings said. “Eventually, we would like to start working with local farmers and we’ve talked about using their produce so we can be more farm-to-table. That’s in the works.”

Hutchings said she is also talking to a local honey provider to get that in the store.

Verbena can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/verbenashoppe, where the daily lunch menus are posted. Verbena is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hutchings said these hour will be updated in the future.