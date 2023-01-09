Morris man killed in single-vehicle crash

MORRIS – Grundy County Coroner John Callahan and the Grundy County Sheriff’s department are investigating the single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Morris man early Monday morning.

Callahan said a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck driven by George Cox, 37, of Morris was Southbound on Saratoga Road when he lost control of the vehicle south of Nettle Creek Drive.

The truck rolled onto its top and Cox was ejected and pinned beneath. The incident was discovered by a passerby traveling on Saratoga Road at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Cox was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:25 a.m.

Morris Fire and EMS assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Grundy County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.