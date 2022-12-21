Morris Community High School adds new course to fall schedule

MORRIS — The Morris Community High School board approved the hiring of a new staff member to teach a new computer science course next fall.

Intro to Computer Science will be open to freshmen through senior students as a semester elective, Superintendent Craig Ortiz said.

Alicia Matusiak, a business and computer programming instructor was hired to teach the new course and she will also start in the fall.

Morris Principle Michael Gourley spoke about the district’s decision to hire Matusiak, of Coal City, during last week’s board meeting. Discussing her career change prompted by COVID, after working in the financial district in Chicago.

“Her mom is an elementary school teacher and encouraged her to go sub- during that time period she fell in love with teaching and went to Illinois State University and they fast-tracked her,” he said

Ortiz said the school board kept the course description “pretty broad” to allow Matusiak the “latitude” to develop the course appropriately.

According to the curriculum guide,” Students must have strong math skills and the ability to type proficiently without errors. This course studies the foundations of computer science and basic programming, with an emphasis on helping students develop logical thinking and problem-solving skills.”

Students will be able to register for the new class in January and February.