Community Pulse: Community Foundation of Grundy County reflects on 2022

If you have children in your life, you know the excitement that comes with December: The tree, the elf, the presents and Santa! While kids often think only about getting presents at Christmastime, adults often focus on giving at this time of year. I once saw a statistic that about 30% of annual giving is done in December alone! Everywhere you turn there are stories about random acts of kindness and ways to spread Christmas cheer! The Community Foundation of Grundy County (CFGC) has the privilege of partnering with many of the organizations that make Christmastime just a little more enjoying the residents of Grundy County. The real fun part is that we are able to sit back and watch the generosity of others impact the world around us all year, not just in December.

The Community Foundation of Grundy County is proud to facilitate nearly 100 unique funds which include donor-advised funds, scholarships, agency funds, field of interest funds and designated funds, each with their own purpose and giving priority. After two years of focusing on the pandemic, we have seen an increased need for opportunities for youth to get back to being kids: attending camp, playing sports and participating in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) activities. We also have seen the increased need for mental health services in adults and children alike. At the heart of this all, the local organizations are seeing area residents ready to improve their physical and mental well-being and our local organizations are ready to provide those opportunities.

Through the generous donors at the CFGC, we have been able to provide grants to numerous organizations that are providing services above and beyond their typical reach.

The Mary Ann Sanford Enrichment and Teen Funds allowed 34 local youth to attend overnight camps in our region and many more were provided the opportunity to participate in local day camp, fitness classes and STEM programs at the Morris Community YMCA. In the Spring of 2023, the YMCA will run Camp Cares, a day camp established to address the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on children. The Grundy County Health Department’s Mental Health Division was granted funds to advance their child and adolescent therapists through additional training and increased staff capacity. We look forward to seeing the life change that comes with these valuable programs!

The Gerald D. Abel Endowment has been a crucial funding source for a number of projects in 2022. For several years, the Abel Endowment has funded an Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Parenting Program at We Care which aims to provide parents with the information and resources necessary to overcome current or past trauma so they can better parent their children. The ACEs Parenting Program ran three times in 2022. Local youth will have access to mental health services, recreational activities and healthy food through grants made to Morris YMCA and Grundy County Health Department. Thanks to the Abel Endowment, staff and students at Minooka CCSD 201 will benefit from improved health and well-being by utilizing the Playworks Program district-wide. The program will be embedded in the day-to-day happenings at Minooka CCSD 201. Grundy Area PADS was able to provide supportive services and case management to additional clients and local libraries were given grants to increase programming for children and/or veterans in Grundy County.

In 2022, the Youth Philanthropy Programs were active at Coal City High School, Gardner-South Wilmington High School, Morris Community High School, and Seneca High School. Together these four high schools directed $20,000 in grants to 12 organizations providing vital services to the residents of Grundy County. Just to name a few of these amazing projects: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) was able to provide services for two children for a full year; more than 200 individuals/families were provided a week’s worth of groceries through Catholic Charities mobile food pantries; dozens of elementary school kids where provided access to food for their homes through the Coal City Backpack Program; an adolescent art therapy group was conducted at Grundy County Health Department; and numerous community educations classes took place at We Care of Grundy County including a Girls Empowerment Group. It is simply heartwarming to see local students recognize the needs in the community and be part of the change.

The 100+ Women Who Care of Grundy County, a women’s giving circle, has been able to meet three times in 2022. These meetings were filled with food and fellowship but most importantly learning about the needs of local nonprofits. This group of roughly 40 women has been responsible for donating and granting almost $15,000 to three very deserving organizations. This year, the 100+ Women has provided grants to Grundy Area Pads for increased services, National Alliance on Mental Illness- Will Grundy Chapter for Grundy programming, and Reclaimed Charity for a special needs prom. All community-minded women are welcome to join this dynamic group in 2023.

Lastly, this year our competitive grant program has funded everything from playgroup equipment for individuals with disabilities, to community theatre programs, to mental health education, and everything in between! There are so many more grants that have increased services, provided basic needs to residents, and changed lives, this is just a snapshot of what can be done when philanthropy gets involved. As I reflect back on all that has happened in 2022, it is refreshing to see growth and change, and I look forward to all 2023 brings! I wish you and your family a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!