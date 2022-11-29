Library Circulation Desk: What was old is new again

MORRIS – Morris Area Public Library is bringing the classic circulation desk back to our community. In 1913 a Carnegie library was built in Morris. There have been many changes, upgrades, improvements, and adjustments over the years. Including the demolition of the Carnegie library and the creation of the existing Morris Area Public Library. As things changed and rearranged one of the only remaining items from the 1913 Carnegie library is a six-foot section of the original Circulation desk.

We are proud to say that the Morris Area Public Library is bringing that nostalgia back to downtown Morris. We have been working with WoodhillCabinet and Design of Ottawa, to recreate the rest of the old circulation desk. Utilizing custom blended stain and solid oak boards the new sections of the desk will complement the existing Carnegie cabinet. Open bookshelves will be replaced with enclosed cabinets where the door styles will support a cohesive look with the original beadboard lines.

New adjustable shelves have been created with the traditional trim and tones, they will be ADA accessible and designed to highlight programs and services the library offers. Quartz countertops, carefully selected to match our carpet will be durable and withstand years of use for Notary services, Passports, and anything else we can do for our patrons. From the selection of the countertop, the customization of the stain, and the respectful recreation of a beautiful piece of furniture, over 100 man-hours went into the recreation of the desk.

The Morris Area Public library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday,9 am. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Please stop in to see this new addition to our history.