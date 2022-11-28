Morris rings in the Holiday season with the annual lighted holiday parade

MORRIS — Morris rang in the holiday season during the lighted holiday parade this Friday. The day began with an all-day window walk, lantern-making at Eagle’s Hall, and enchanting horse-drawn carriage rides.

The parade and tree lighting, welcomed Santa into Morris on Nov. 25. It was followed by numerous Home for the Holidays events such as a visit with Santa, the children’s winter carnival, and the city of Morris house walk.

Morris will continue to ring in the holiday season with Midnight in Morris on Dec. 2, The Winterfest Market on Dec. 11, and Morris Cruise Night “Christmas Shop & Cruise” on Dec. 16.

Morris held the Annual Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Morris on Friday. (Gary Middendorf)

Led by siren-blaring emergency vehicles, the parade featured over 30 parade entries, including a number of floats and marching contingents, highlighted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, with multiple characters, such as Marshall from Paw Patrol, Elmo, and the Grinch. Santa and Mrs. Claus followed closely behind, concluding the parade.

The event hosted over 1,000 people standing in the cold anxiously anticipating Santa’s arrival.

“This is the 17th year for the Lighted Holiday Parade, which is a magical way to kick off the Christmas season,” Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson said. “This event is a great showing of community- a time when volunteers and businesses come out with their most festive floats and entries- all for the enjoyment of residents and visitors. When Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at the end, it’s like a scene from a movie.”

The night concluded with the lighting of Chapin Park.