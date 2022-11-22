First Presbyterian Church to perform ‘Living Nativity’ on Dec. 3

MORRIS – After six- years, The First Presbyterian Church in Morris will return to the stage with its production of “Living Nativity.”

“We took a little hiatus, but we really wanted to do it. We’ve heard from the community – can you do the living Nativity? So, we’ve had requests and wanted to bring it back,” Co-Director Cheryl Roth said.

The production opens at 4:45 and 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on the church lawn at 200 East Jackson St. in Morris. In between performances, the audience is welcome to refreshments indoors and a 5:30 to 6 p.m. service.

A “Living Nativity” production displays and recreated the birth of Jesus as told in the Bible. (Provided by Jay Roth)

“We are going to have all kinds of Christmas goodies; we will have hot cocoa and coffee for people to partake in. So, they could go to one presentation, come in relax, have some refreshments,” Roth said.

A “Living Nativity” production displays and recreated the birth of Jesus as told in the Bible.

The cast is led by the narrator (John Ellsworth) and the Arcangel Gabriel through the birth of Jesus and the visitors he received in a Bethlehem manger. The cast will feature five live animals, two sheep, two goats and one mini horse from the Seneca FFA, Jeff Maierhofer and Alaina Jackson, as well.

Co-Director Jay Roth said the performance is a “multi-sensory” experience and highlights the “real meaning of Christmas.” (Provided by Jay Roth)

The baby Jesus was created and donated by Marsha Wolter, and the background music will be produced by Erik Olson.

Co-Director Jay Roth said the performance is a “multi-sensory” experience and highlights the “real meaning of Christmas.”

“There is something for everyone. Not only kids but adults, as well. It uses the story behind it – yes, but the participants bring the story to life,” Jay Roth said.

Rev. Doctor Bruce A. Jones, the interim pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, said the production is “a great way for youth to step into the characters and experience the story.”

What: Living Nativity

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:45 and 6:15 p.m.

Where: The lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris

Cost: The event is free.