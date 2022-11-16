5 Things to do in Grundy County: Festival of Trees, Friendsgiving, Yoga

5 Things To Do

1. Annual Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 17-19 at Grundy County Historical Society & Museum 510 W. Illinois Ave.

No admission charge. Visit the Museum to purchase raffle tickets and to see all of the trees, wreaths, and winter decor on display. All items will be auctioned through richardaolson.com.

The winning raffle tickets will be drawn at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, and the online auction will begin to close.

‘Stranger Things’ Christmas tree donated by JoEllyn Johnson, Tim, and Ashley Wills and decorated by Kaylee and Wills to the Grundy County Historical Society for the Festival of Trees. (Maribeth Wilson)

2. Montage Annual Friendsgiving Wine Tasting: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Montage 307 Liberty St in Morris.

Enjoy an annual Thanksgiving Friendsgiving tasting tradition for one of the best tastings around.

Tickets are $30 per person. To purchase, visit Eventbrite, stop into Montage, or call 815-941-1006.

3. Turkey Hunting at True North: 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, Nov. 20-23 at True North 539 Bedford Rd. in Morris.

Find 100 hidden turkey feathers throughout the store. Each one has a unique clue for a prize including, cash, gift certificates, merch, and more. Each person can only win one prize per day.

4. Morris Grade School Talent Show: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Morris Grade School 2001 Dupont Ave in Morris. Enter through door 24.

The event is free. Full concessions will be available for purchase.

5. Wine and Yoga: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Giordano’s 2075 S Ridge Rd in Minooka.

Tickets are $30. To purchase visit, https://www.unation.com/event/wine-and-yoga-13020793

Enjoy light yoga, wine, and some pizza.