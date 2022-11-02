5 Things to do in Grundy County: Chili Cook-Off, Craft Fair, live music, and more.

5 Things To Do

1. Chili Cook-Off & Pub Crawl: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in Downtown Morris.

Check-in at Clayton’s Tap from 1 to 4 p.m.

The $20 entry fee comes with a wristband, the ability to taste all the chili entries, a chance to win a booze tower and a goodie bag full of exclusive giveaways and discounts.

2. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For information, call 815-258-5191.

3. Craft Fair & Raffle: hosted by Minooka Choir Boosters: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 4-5. 26655 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

Support the choir with a fall craft fair, two days of crafters, vendors and concessions.

Cody Calkins sings a song as the opening act during the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

4. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Clayton’s Rail, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

5. Holiday Market and Craft Show: 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Morris Moose Lodge 967, 3835 IL-47 in Morris.

Come enjoy multiple vendors including Scentsy, Norwex and Signature Homestyles. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.