The City of Morris and the American Red Cross are hosting the fourth and final citywide blood drive for 2022. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, October 28 in the community room inside the Morris Municipal Services Facility located at 700 N. Division Street.

Book a time to make a donation by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. All donors in October will receive a $5 e-gift card by mail to a merchant of their choice.