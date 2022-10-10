Minooka High School teacher to receive Geography Teacher Fellowship

The American Geographical Society has announced that Candace Baker of Minooka Community High School has been selected as a recipient of its 2022 Geography Teacher Fellowship. Baker is one of 50 Advanced Placement Human Geography teachers selected from across the United States to participate in the fifth year of this initiative.

Fellows will attend and participate in the AGS Fall Symposium “Geography 2050: The Future Food” at Columbia University in New York City on November 17-19, 2022 and will receive special opportunities to support their teaching activities for the year.