Morris woman killed in Semi-Tractor accident

MORRIS – Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Morris woman who was struck by a semi-tractor on Pine Bluff Road around midnight on Friday, according to a press release.

“Virginia Hayes was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Pine Bluff and had developed some car problems. The driver pulled off the road on Pine Bluff just west of the Grundy County Line,” Callahan said in his press release.

Hayes and the other ladies in the car were outside the vehicle checking for the problem when Hayes stepped into the eastbound lane of traffic. She was struck by a semi, owned by Dibble Trucking of Gardner.

Hayes was transported to the Morris ER where she was pronounced dead upon arrival at 12:48 a.m. Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Dept, and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Division.