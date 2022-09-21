MVK headed to State following 11-2 win over Bourbonnais St. George

Mazon-Verona-Kinsman softball dashed out to an early lead and never looked back in an 11-2 win over Bourbonnais St. George in the IESA Class 1A Sectional A Championship game in Dwight on September 17.

Hayden Pfeifer led the charge for the Mavericks with 15 strikeouts in the complete game win, while piling up four hits and three RBIs. Kaylee Klinker added two singles and two RBIs and Brynlee Hunt drove in two runs on a pair of singles.

The victory improved MVK to 17-3 overall on the season and earns them a spot in the IESA Class 1A State Championship at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 23 against Calhoun Junior High at Champion Fields in Normal.

“Our goal at state is the same as it is during any other game, compete hard, do not let little mistakes keep you down, and have resilience. These girls and achieve anything they want with hard work,” Coach Patrick Starwalt said.

The city of Mazon will have to show their support for the Lady Mavericks by escorting them out of town at 7 a.m. Friday. The route will start at MVK Middle School and proceed eastbound North Street to Route 47.