Country-Style restaurant coming to Morris

MORRIS – A southern-inspired cafe coming to Morris will offer all of the breakfast and brunch favorites of country cuisine.
The owners of the Sherwood Oaks Waffle Cafe in Morris, have announced their new sister cafe, The Country Townhouse Cafe.
Owners Karla Escalante-Ferreyra and Alvaro Huerta decided to open a sister cafe to keep up with current demand. The Country Townhouse Cafe will be located 425 Route 6, in the same complex as the DMV.
“We have a long wait time on the weekends and even during the week. So, when it comes to parking, we don’t have a big enough parking lot. I figured I’ve always wanted to do a country theme restaurant. It’s my dream come true-to have country-style, because I grew up in the country,” Escalante-Ferreyra said.
The cafe will specialize in homemade southern comfort foods with fresh ingredients from the cornbread to the country style buffet with a local breakfast and brunch menu. It will offer homemade pies, cakes, sweet tea, fresh juices, and smoothies from their famous coffee bar.
“I’m exited about the omelette station. It will have fresh meat to order omelets and eggs. Everything will be fresh. I’m working with a lot of local farmers in the area. I want to focus on seasonal kitchens throughout the year, so whatever they have available it will be nice to incorporate in with the buffet,” Escalante-Ferreyra said.
The cafe plans to remember its roots by carrying customer favorites, such as the coffee and waffle flights. Customers pick four types of waffles or coffee from an extensive list of seasonal and unique flavors.
“We brought the coffee flights here in April. It’s a funny story, I went to Mexico and I stayed for a couple months. I helped an older woman at a little cafe shop for free. She taught me how to make coffee and all kinds of stuff,” Escalante-Ferreyra said.
“The waffle flights have become very famous too. I have a special cheese that I put in there and we’ve stuffed the waffles with different flavors,” she said.
The coffee flights over 40 flavors ranging from french vanilla croissant, s’mores, carrot cake, and caramel apple. The waffle flights offer over 30 flavors ranging from zebra cake, peanut butter cup, turtle brownie mocha, and glazed donut.
The owners hope to open the southern-inspired cafe in early November. For those who can’t wait visit Sherwood Oaks Waffle Cafe at 1572 N. Division St. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.