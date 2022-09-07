September 07, 2022
Shaw Local
5 Things to do in Grundy County: 3 French Hens, cruise night, yoga and more.

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Grundy County? Check out our weekly roundup for September 8-11.

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.

The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked good, handcrafted items and more.

To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.

2. Morris Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Morris. Only cruise night participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.

The minimal registration fee for care owners to display their cars is $10, entry closes at 8 p.m.

The public is free to enjoy these classic cars at no cost.

The beneficiary is the Pink Heals Joliet Chapter. 50/50 raffle tickets are six for $5 or $1 each.

To learn more, visit morriscruisenight.com.

A 1960 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia owned by John and Denise Sparrow of Morris was on display Saturday at Morris Cruise Night. (Rob Oesterle)

3. Lavender and Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept.10 , at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Road in Morris.

This event is $30 prepaid on eventbrite.com or $40 day of.

Enjoy a 45 minute basic yoga class among the sights and sounds of nature surrounded by the relaxing smell of lavender.

To learn more, visit nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com.

4. Diamond Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 1750 E Division Street in Diamond.

The event is free.

Food, games, and entertainment.

To learn more, visit https://www.villageofdiamond.org/event/diamonds-fall-fun-fest/

5. Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at The EXibit Fine Art Center and Gallery 315-A Bedford Road, Morris.

Suggested donation is $5. Coffee, water and popcorn will be provided.

Morris