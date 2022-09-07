5 Things to do in Grundy County: 3 French Hens, cruise night, yoga and more.

5 Things To Do

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.

The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked good, handcrafted items and more.

To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.

2. Morris Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Morris. Only cruise night participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.

The minimal registration fee for care owners to display their cars is $10, entry closes at 8 p.m.

The public is free to enjoy these classic cars at no cost.

The beneficiary is the Pink Heals Joliet Chapter. 50/50 raffle tickets are six for $5 or $1 each.

To learn more, visit morriscruisenight.com.

A 1960 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia owned by John and Denise Sparrow of Morris was on display Saturday at Morris Cruise Night. (Rob Oesterle)

3. Lavender and Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept.10 , at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Road in Morris.

This event is $30 prepaid on eventbrite.com or $40 day of.

Enjoy a 45 minute basic yoga class among the sights and sounds of nature surrounded by the relaxing smell of lavender.

To learn more, visit nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com.

4. Diamond Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 1750 E Division Street in Diamond.

The event is free.

Food, games, and entertainment.

To learn more, visit https://www.villageofdiamond.org/event/diamonds-fall-fun-fest/

5. Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at The EXibit Fine Art Center and Gallery 315-A Bedford Road, Morris.

Suggested donation is $5. Coffee, water and popcorn will be provided.

