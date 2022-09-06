Shop Local: Minooka frozen yogurt shop offers self-serve treats

MINOOKA — A frozen yogurt shop in Minooka will transport customers into their childhoods with its endless supply of toppings, flavors, and bubble tea.
Fill-A-Cup, located at 450 W. Mondamin Street in Minooka, transferred ownership 18 months ago, when new owners Eric Peterson and Brett Simon bought the shop after “looking for a business for a long time.”
“The frozen yogurt interests us because it’s fun. It’s family friendly. It’s kind of what we wanted to get started in and one of the things that we really liked was Maria was a part of the deal. We had a manager already, so Brett and I didn’t have to learn it — we both have full-time jobs,” Peterson said.
Peterson is the president of Simple Communications and Simon works for Walgreens.
Maria Heniff, is the magic behind Fill-A-Cup, her cheerful attitude and positive demeanor ensures every customer has one of a kind experience.
“The best part is seeing the kids. It’s all about the kids. With some many flavors, I like to give them a sample cup. So, they can try and see if they like it. Some kids aren’t big on chocolate fudge or cotton candy, it’s great to watch the kids get excited about what they picked,” Heniff said.
The shop has offers 10 varieties of ice cream ranging from superman to vanilla, along with four Dole-Whip, from the famous pineapple to watermelon, and multiple flavors of frozen yogurt, including cake batter and cotton candy.
The real enjoyment comes from the over 70 toppings offered, allowing each customer to create their own customized creation.
Bubble tea is another favorite from the shop. Jasmine, black tea, and water are offered for the over 15 boba flavors, including bursting boba.
“When we bought the shop, Brett really wanted to bring it in and it has been a really big hit,” Peterson said.
Fill-A-Cup enjoys helping out in the community, including offering fundraisers for those who ask. There next fundraiser they will be hosting will be Sept. 24 from 1-9 p.m. for Hearts with Compassion. Ten percent of all sales for the day will be donated. For additional information on working with Fill-A-Cup, contact Maria at 815-290-5300.
Fill-A-Cup is open Monday to Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m.