Nurse practitioner joins Morris Hospital OB/GYN practice

Heidi Miller, FNP-BC, a nurse practitioner with more than 20 years of nursing experience, has joined Morris Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists.

Miller will see patients at the Obstetrics and Gynecology offices in Channahon, Morris and Ottawa. She joins a team that also includes Dr. Andrea Chen, Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, Dr. Victoria Ochoa, Dr. Leticia Sentrini-Best and Dr. Douglas Toussaint.

She will provide care for women at all stages of life, including preventive health, reproductive, menstrual and hormonal disorders, menopause and gynecological conditions, endometriosis and birth control.

Miller earned her master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lewis University in Romeoville. She is a licensed and certified surgical assistant and a certified nurse practitioner. She worked as a registered nurse in labor and delivery for 20 years.

To schedule and appointment in Morris call 815-941-0441, in Channahon call 815-521-4600 or in Ottawa call 815-324-9700. For more information, visit morrishospital.org/obgyn.