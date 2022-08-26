August 26, 2022
We Care of Grundy County to offer NAMI Family-to-Family class

We Care of Grundy County will host a National Alliance on Mental Illness Family-to-Family class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday night for eight weeks starting September 20, 2022 at the We Care building at 530 Bedford Road in Morris.

We Care of Grundy County will host a National Alliance on Mental Illness Family-to-Family class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday night for eight weeks starting September 20 at the We Care building at 530 Bedford Road in Morris.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, eight session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is a designated evidence-based program that significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to a person with a mental health condition.

Family-to-Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who understand the needs of those taking the class because they have been caretakers of a loved one with a mental illness.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact. Participants learn how to solve problems and communicate effectively, strategies for self-care and managing stress, supporting their loved ones with compassion, finding and using local support and services, up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain, how to handle a crisis, current treatment and therapies and the impact of mental health conditions on the entire family.

Meals, snacks and childcare will be provided.

To register for the program, call 815-942-6389 ext. 4.

