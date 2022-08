The Veterans Legacy Center and Museum received a donation from the 40&8 Voiture 1195. Museum director Carter Corsello was presented a check by Mike Ebert of the 40&8. (Jerry Terando)

The museum is on the second floor of the American Legion Post 294 building. It is open Wednesday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m.