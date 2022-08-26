Grundy County Corn Festival seeking volunteers

Grundy County Corn Festival is seeking volunteers of all ages to provide assistance before, during and after the festival.

Organizers are requesting help with delivering Corn Festival buttons and books to local businesses, corn cutting and hanging corn in downtown Morris, assisting staff with odd jobs, selling buttons at the petting zoo, collecting button boxes from local businesses and more.

Many volunteer opportunities arise unexpectedly. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Corn Festival staff at 815-942-2676, cornfest@cornfestival.org or assistant@cornfestival.org.