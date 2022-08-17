5 Things to do in Grundy County: Market under the lights, Anybody 5K, and more

5 Things To Do

1. Market under the lights: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the alley behind Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy live music by Alex Hoffer, food and drinks.

2. Junk in the Trunk: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, behind the BP station on Route 47, 100 Commercial Drive.

A charity flea market where all donations and vendor fees are given to a different charity each month. This month’s beneficiary is “Goose Lake Prairie Partners.”

3. Anybody 5K: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Grundy County Administration Building, 1320 Union St.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m. and awards will be presented at 10:30 a.m.

4. Explore the Outdoors – Caterpillar Adventure: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, off of Blackberry Lane south of Bridge Street, in Channahon.

A naturalist will lead an exploration of the outdoors and investigation into the lifecycle of butterflies and moths. Free, all ages.

Register by Friday at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

Hunt for caterpillars and observe their behavior during a free “Caterpillar Hike” on July 24 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon

5. S’mores in the Garden: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy s’mores with friends. This event is free. Drop by the front desk to register or call 815-942-6880. To learn more, visit morrislibrary.com.

