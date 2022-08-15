Pets of the Week : Aug. 15, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Lacey is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly and affectionate. Lacy is high spirited and enjoys playing with her toys. For more information on Lacey, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lacey is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly and affectionate. Lacey is high spirited and enjoys playing with her toys. For more information on Lacey, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Clancy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He loves attention from people and very chatty. He is extremely social and gets along with other cats. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Clancy, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Clancy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He loves attention from people and very chatty. He is extremely social and gets along with other cats. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Clancy, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Mason is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly and loving. Mason is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. For more information on Mason, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mason is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly and loving. Mason is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. For more information on Mason, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Princess is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loves to be pet. Princess has diabetes and needs a dose of insulin each morning. She loves people and enjoys neck scratches. For more information on Princess, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Princess is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loves to be pet. Princess has diabetes and needs a dose of insulin each morning. She loves people and enjoys neck scratches. For more information on Princess, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.