Pets of the Week: Aug. 1, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Cookie Crisp is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves attention, but only on her own time. Cookie Crisp is friendly and affectionate. For more information on Cookie Crisp, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Luna is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted and loving. Luna is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Luna, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

1-year-old Josie is shy upon first meeting, but quickly warms up. She loves attention and enjoys playing with her toys. Josie gets along with other cats. For more information on Josie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

5-month-old Mason is outgoing and curious. He adores playing with the other cats, but does indulge in relaxation. For more on Mason, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

