Shop Local: Whimsy in downtown Morris offers ‘vintage inspired’ home decor, accessories, and more

MORRIS – Whimsy in downtown Morris is the place to find unique vintage home decor items, clothing, and accessories.

You can also purchase exclusive Whimsy hats, created by owner Traci Tessone.

Whimsy in downtown Morris sells a variety of vintage home decor items. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tessone’s love for unique vintage and antique items was inherited from her parents and inspired her develop her own creativity and eventually open Whimsy in 2008.

“Growing up, my dad and mom would always got to small boutiques and antique stores. So, you know there was a phase, of course, that I didn’t like that and then I grew to love that kind of experience. I think that’s why I opened the boutique,” Tessone said.

A display inside Whimsy in Morris. (Maribeth Wilson)

“Just seeing and being around all of those shops and meeting the boutique owners and customers when we would shop, it was always a fun experience for me and I think that helped me come up with the idea,” she said.

Tessone didn’t start with her own boutique shop. She began renting space in other stores during college to sell refurbished home decor and antique items.

An array of the many unique accessories offered at Whimsy's in Morris. (Maribeth Wilson)

Whimsy sells everything that Tessone loves, unique vintage inspired pieces that hopefully never lose their style.

“It’s mostly vintage inspired, all of our clothes are and jewelry are new, but I try to find things that look like they have been around or aren’t just something that’s just going to go out of style,” Tessone said.

Tessone believes community is essential to the success of her business and is a strong supporter of local events, such as Girls Night Out and Rock the Block. She even created the 3 French Hens Market, a popular event that brings small local vendors together to sell handmade crafts, foods, and decor.

“I truly believe that if you want people to come to your shop, obviously people are going to do that. But, if they can make a day of it and hit other amazing shops, you’re going to get them to come out more often,” Tessone said.

“Having a downtown is extremely important and it is truly why my business has been able to be so successful,” she said.

Whimsy is located at 217 Liberty Street in Morris. It is open Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Whimsy check out their Facebook or visit their website.