Pets of the Week: July 18

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Einstein is a a 3-month-old domestic shorthair. He is very happy and playful. Einstein loves his toys and does well with other cats. He is looking for his forever home. For more information on Einstein, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Clover is a cardigan Welsh corgi Shepard mix around a year old. He came from Southern Illinois and is easily frightened. Clover has tested positive for heartworm. His treatment is included in his adoption fee. He loves children, but needs to be the only pet in the home. For more information on Clover, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tinkerbell is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair. She is very curious and affectionate. Tinkerbell is affectionate and very loving. She would do well in home with other animals and children. For more information on Tinkerbell, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510 (Maribeth Wilson)

Cookie is a 2-year-old papillion-yorkie mix. She would do best in a home with older children in a quiet home. Cookie came from a home with a lot of other dogs, she needs compassion from a family willing to allow her to come out of her shell. For more information on Cookie, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sugar is a 2-year-old papillion-yorkie mix. She would do best in a home with older children in a quiet home. Cookie came from a home with a lot of other dogs, she needs compassion from a family willing to allow her to come out of her shell. For more information on Cookie, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

