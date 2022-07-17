Emergency preparedness drill scheduled at Morris Hospital July 26

A number of area agencies will be participating in a full-scale emergency preparedness drill taking place between 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. A full-scale exercise means multiple agencies drill together to meet objectives created by all participants.

The public should not be alarmed if they see law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire vehicles near the ambulance entrance on the north side of the hospital while the drill is taking place. Exercises like this are common and provide an effective, integrated response to emergencies within a community.

Local agencies participating in the drill with Morris Hospital include the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County 911, Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, Morris Police Department and Morris Fire Department.