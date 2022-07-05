Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Osvaldo Fernandes, 21, of Lyons was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charges of aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the life or health of a child in the 3400 Block of Route 47 in Morris at 9:31 p.m. Monday.