Grundy Bank marks 20th year supporting community fireworks

For the 20th consecutive year, Grundy Bank has partnered with the city of Morris to sponsor the Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds.

Grundy Bank has been a community bank for 158 years and values traditions such as the fair and fireworks, according to a recent news release. Every year, hundreds of families begin their summers by watching the sky fill with fireworks over Morris. The Fireworks Extravaganza is presented free of charge to all families.

The Grundy County Fair will take place from June 30 to July 4. For information on the county fair, visit grundycountyfair.org.