Pets of the Week: June 27

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Lisby is a 4-year-old tabby. She is very sweet and loves affection. Lisby is not fond of other cats and would do best in a single-family home. To meet Lisby, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sable weighs 40.12 pounds. She loves to be with people, and she loves to play. She is great with kids. Sable loves to socialize with dogs but not cats. To meet Sable, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Shommi is a 7-year-old calico. She is shy, but quickly becomes affectionate. Shommi does well with other cats and would do well in a family home. To meet Shommi, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lance is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who loves people. Lance weighs less than 50 pounds and loves to cuddle. He will snuggle all day if you let him. To meet Lance, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

