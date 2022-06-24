Morris Hospital brings advanced MRI technology to community

Morris hospital is offering patients the latest in MRI technology with its new Megnetom Altea 1.5T MRI system from Siemens Healthineers, according to a press release from the hospital.

In addition to enhancing patient experience and image quality, the $3 million MRI system has many advanced features that will bring additional testing capabilities to Morris hospital. Using a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed pictures of the body’s internal structures, magnetic resonance imaging is a noninvasive diagnostic imaging modality that is used to evaluate the body for a variety of conditions.

For patients, the wider and shorter bore, or opening of the MRI, offers a more comfortable environment during tests, particularly for claustrophobic patients. The new system also offers patients improved arm support, positioning aids and nose reduction.

Enhanced patient comfort and shorten scan times also mean patients are less likely to move during their exam, resulting in better quality images and fewer rescans.

The new MRI replaces a system that was installed in 2011. Morris Hospital also has MRI capabilities at its Ridge Road Campus in Channahon, along with orthopedic MRI capabilities at the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine office on US Route 6 in Morris.