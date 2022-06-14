Illinois Route 113 railroad crossing in Coal City closes June 16

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Illinois 113 will be closed for repairs at the BNSF Railroad crossing in Coal City on Thursday, June 16. The closure will last approximately one day.

A posted detour will direct eastbound Illinois 113 traffic to use Broadway St., North St. and First Ave. Westbound traffic will use Fifth Ave., North St. and Broadway St.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.