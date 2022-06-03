Brown Bag Fridays are back with Grundy Bank

MORRIS - Summer is here and so are Brown Bag Fridays with Grundy Bank. This series of events will kick off June 10 with the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at 12:30 p.m. that benefits local nonprofits. While Boz Hot Dogs donated the dogs, the prize money will be given by Grundy Bank. There will also be live entertainment with Mary Phelan Pfeifer from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“United Way of Grundy County is truly grateful to Grundy Bank for the opportunity to once again participate in the hot dog contest this year! We appreciate Grundy Bank for providing this fundraising platform in order for organizations to collect donations. This event not only helps our organization, but several other very worthy causes that assist those in need in Grundy County”, said Karen Nall, Executive Director of United Way of Grundy County.

The set dates for the upcoming Brown Bags are July 22 for the Ice Cream Social that will be held in the Grundy Bank courtyard; August 26 for Band Day which features Morris Community High School and Saratoga Elementary School bands; and the series wraps up on September 30 for Corn Fest Friday – where River Road Trio will be performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

“It’s all about getting people to come downtown to have lunch while enjoying live entertainment. It’s a summer tradition that we enjoy and are happy to bring it back this year,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank.

Hot dog sales will be offered for the June 10 and August 26 Brown Bags, the community also is welcome to bring their own lunch and relax on the courthouse lawn. There is no cost for the event and the city will provide picnic tables to allow a place to sit and watch the entertainment.

“This is the 20th anniversary of Brown Bag Fridays and it seems to have accomplished the goals we had in mind when we started them. It remains a great opportunity for people who live and work in town to be able to sit down, have lunch, meet their family and friends, and enjoy a summer afternoon. These events draw attention to our local downtown stores and bring awareness to what else Morris has to offer which benefits our community as a whole”, said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank.