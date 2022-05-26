Morris Hospital awards patient care technician Fire Starter of the Month

Morris Hospital has selected patient care technician Terri Warning as its Fire Starter of the Month for May for all that she does to make a difference in the lives of her patients and co-workers.

Warning joined Morris Hospital in 2017 as a CNA on the 2-East medical/surgical nursing unit and transferred to the Emergency Department in August 2021. Her patient care experience also includes working at long-term care facilities in Rockford and Morris. Warning has a continuous desire to learn and grow, which has brought her from long-term care, to the inpatient hospital setting to the Emergency Department where she is recognized for creating an upbeat, positive work environment day-in and day-out.

Warning’s contributions go beyond patient care, according to a release form the hospital. Warning is always stepping up and taking on additional roles, including serving as a unit secretary in the ED when needed and serving as a preceptor to help train new employees.

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive.