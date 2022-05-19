Letty Mae’s Tea Room offers patrons an escape with their loved ones ‘to have a little serenity’

MORRIS – Hidden in historic downtown Morris is a quaint tea room accommodated by the smell of warm spices as brewed teas pour from tea pots into mismatched patterned teacups likely donated from members of the community.

Patrons of Letty Mae’s Tea Room are met with an immediate vibe of comfort, warmth and coziness. The overall aesthetic of a whimsical vintage home is complimented by every element of the tea room, from the large array of tea pots to the linens hanging to dry. They’re complimented by the antique tables adorned with vintage table cloths.

Locating the entrance of Letty Mae's Tea Room in Morris is an adventure in itself — you'll have to cross a courtyard between two buildings and hang a right to find the front door — but it's well worth seeking.

Letty Mae’s originally was opened by Lori Belinski in July 2011, but changed hands in January 2016. It’s now owned by Jan Murphy.

The tea room serves salads, deserts, soups and assorted sandwiches. Multiple varieties of hot tea and ice tea are available, along with strawberry lemonade.

“I was very fortunate. The original owner this was her dream, her vision and I was just fortunate enough to follow in her footsteps,” Murphy said.

Murphy has now owned the tea room longer than her predecessor, but she still maintains the familiar family atmosphere. Letty Mae was Belinski’s great-grandmother, her portrait still hangs on the wall in honor of her legacy and her recipes utilized in the tea room.

There is a huge family significance here through family recipes. Letty Mae’s siblings, Anna, Maggie, and Severt all have dishes named after them.

Maggie’s chicken salad is served with strawberries, and pecans on a croissant. Anna’s Asian salad is bok choy and red lettuce with chicken, red onion and a crunchy topping with a sweet Asian dressing, served with a muffin or scone. Severt’s deli is roast beef or turkey and swiss on swirl rye with mayo, mustard and veggies.

Murphy said she believes the greatest gift of the tea room is providing customers an opportunity to escape with their loved ones.

“I like to think that I could give them the opportunity to escape. It’s an opportunity for them to have a little serenity, and good memories from their past,” said Murphy.

“The best part is getting to see multi-generational tables. Grandmothers with their daughters and granddaughters, to me it’s priceless,” she said.

Letty Mae’s is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning June 4, the restaurant will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.