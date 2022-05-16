Pets of the week: May 16

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Moe is looking for his forever home. He is very playful and loves attention. Moe is great around another cats and children. He is very loving and affectionate. For more information on Moe, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/

Moe is looking for his forever home. He is very playful and loves attention. Moe is great around another cats and children. He is very loving and affectionate. For more information on Moe, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Huxley is an 18-month-old boxer mix. He was returned to the rescue very overweight and afraid. He is fully house-trained and gets along with other dogs. He walks well on a leash and is very affectionate once he gets to know someone. If you are looking for a fantastic walking partner and companion, this is your guy. If you have a dog that needs a little more exercise (but not too much), this also is your guy. To meet Huxley, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Huxley is an 18-month-old boxer mix. He was returned to the rescue very overweight and afraid. He is fully house-trained and gets along with other dogs. He walks well on a leash and is very affectionate once he gets to know someone. If you are looking for a fantastic walking partner and companion, this is your guy. If you have a dog that needs a little more exercise (but not too much), this also is your guy. To meet Huxley, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hope Tails Animal Rescue)

Sirenia is a playful tabby looking for a new home. She is good with other cats and does well with children. To meet Sirenia, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/

Sirenia is a playful tabby looking for a new home. She is good with other cats and does well with children. To meet Sirenia, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Grogans (aka Sulley) is an 11-month-old adorable and energetic collie/lab mix. He loves adults, kids, dogs and has also lived with a cat. He is extremely smart. He is completely potty-trained and loves to snuggle. A fenced yard is required. He is currently in a foster home. To meet Grogans, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Grogans (aka Sulley) is an 11-month-old adorable and energetic collie/lab mix. He loves adults, kids, dogs and has also lived with a cat. He is extremely smart. He is completely potty-trained and loves to snuggle. A fenced yard is required. He is currently in a foster home. To meet Grogans, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)



