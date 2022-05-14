Morris man charged with aggravated domestic battery

MORRIS — A Morris man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery after allegedly attempting to strangle someone, according to court records.

Morris police arrested Brandon Harrison, 46, of Morris, at the Park Motel at 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, according to court documents.

Harrison is accused of “crossing the straps” of a woman’s overalls and pulling “them tight across [her] neck,” according to records, and during the struggle he “tackled [her] to the ground.”

Harrison previously has been convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Will County Circuit Court in 2001, in which the victim was 15 at the time Harrison was 27, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Harrison remains in the Grundy County Jail on $10,000 bond.