Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Izic Rosales, 22, of Mendota was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of suspended drivers license at 2999 N. Division St. at 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brandon Harrison, 46, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charge of aggravated domestic battery at the Park Motel at 12:09 a.m. on Thursday.

Mayiya Mcintosh, 23, of Plainfield was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license suspended at 1501 N. Division St. at 11:04 p.m. on Wednesday.

A juvenile was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of burglary in the 200 Block of Chapin Street on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Bailey, 57, of Carbon Hill was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license revoked in the area of Route 113 and Higgins Road at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday.

James Parrish, 62, of Diamond was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charge of domestic battery in the 20 Block of Aquaduct Drive in Diamond at 6:31 p.m. on Thursday.