U of I Extension offers bass fishing club leadership training Tuesday, May 7

The University of Illinois Extension Offices of Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties are hosting bass fishing club leadership training courses starting at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at 4004 N. Division St. in Morris.
There a representative from the U of I Extension office will show attendees the ropes in leading a bass fishing club through the 4-H program.
Classes are also available from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 8 at 1650 Commerce Drive in Bourbonnais and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 100 Manhattan Road in Joliet.
To register, visit https://go.illinois.edu/bassfishingtraining.