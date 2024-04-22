U of I Extension offers bass fishing club leadership training Tuesday, May 7

The flyer for the bass fishing club leader training offered by the University of Illinois Extension Offices. (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extension Office)

The University of Illinois Extension Offices of Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties are hosting bass fishing club leadership training courses starting at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at 4004 N. Division St. in Morris.

There a representative from the U of I Extension office will show attendees the ropes in leading a bass fishing club through the 4-H program.

Classes are also available from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 8 at 1650 Commerce Drive in Bourbonnais and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 100 Manhattan Road in Joliet.

To register, visit https://go.illinois.edu/bassfishingtraining.