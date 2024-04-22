Seneca resident named Morris Hospital Fire Starter of the month for April

Dedicated, compassionate and irreplaceable are just a few words used to describe Morris Hospital Emergency Department Unit Secretary Brittany Fowler. (Photo provided by Morris hospital)

Dedicated, compassionate and irreplaceable are just a few words used to describe Morris Hospital Emergency Department Unit Secretary Brittany Fowler.

Over the past seven years, the Seneca resident has gained a reputation for being a team player who is always working behind the scenes to help ensure Morris Hospital’s Emergency Department is running smoothly.

Morris Hospital Director of Emergency Services Tony Bucki said Fowler brings a positive energy to the Emergency Department every time she is working.

“Brittany is an excellent employee who is well suited working in the Emergency Department because she is always calm and coolheaded,” he said. “She is always smiling, and this positivity brings out the best in everyone she works with.”

Fowler said the experience of seeing her grandmother facing illness when Fowler was a young girl helped shape her desire to work in healthcare. She said she has always had a passion for helping others, and it has been her dream since childhood to become a nurse.

After working alongside incredible nurses in the Morris Hospital Emergency Department, Fowler is currently pursuing a degree in nursing.

When asked what she enjoys most about working in healthcare, Fowler said she finds it rewarding to see the impact her work as a unit secretary has on the patient experience.

“In the Emergency Department, we are experiencing new situations and finding new ways to help people every day,” she said. “I enjoy reading the comments on our patient surveys and learning how we positively impact the lives of our patients and their family members.”