7 Grundy County Association for Home and Community Education members attend 100 year celebration

Seven members of the Grundy County Association for Home and Community Education attended the Illinois Association for Home and Community Education’s 100 year celebration in Effingham in March.

“The chairpeople and the IAHCE Board put a lot of work into this event,” reads a Thursday news release. “We had wonderful speakers, classes and entertainment, along with make-it-take-it workshops, dancing and delicious food. At every meal we were given a favor in honor of the 100th anniversary.”

The event also had a Road to 100 Museum celebrating the group’s 100 year anniversary, showing pieces of clothing, scrapbooks, recipe books, quilts, lessons and photos over the last 100 years.

The Grundy County Association for Home and Community Education received awards in membership, volunteer hours and the international award for country of study.

The Illinois Association for Home and Community Education has over 4,000 members and has changed and progressed with times, trends and needs. It was first known as the Home Bureau Federation for farm wives. Today, the goal is education for home and community, and promoting social and economic well-being in homes and neighborhoods. It’s history ties in with the University of Illinois and how it became a land grant university, which progressed into the University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois Association for Home and Community Education.

“HCE continues to cross boundaries when providing unique and inventive ideas for our lessons, providing members with the opportunity to learn current and relevant information,” reads the news release. “We strive to provide our state and county officers with important information that allows them to work, support and promote the community in which they serve.”