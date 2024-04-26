New Mother’s Day Flower March set for May 9 in Coal City & Diamond

The flyer for the Mother's Day Flower March in Coal City and Diamond. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce is calling all mothers, or anyone who enjoys flowers, to join the Colars Business Alliance for its new Mother’s Day Flower March event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, and to provide an opportunity for community members to get to know some of the local businesses better, the CBA is excited to host this new event.

“We are excited to take an evening to celebrate our customers and open our doors to future ones, during this unique event. We hope the bouquets brighten someone’s day as a small token of our appreciation and are thrilled to partner with a few of the fantastic businesses we have in the area,” said Laura Jones, owner of The Cove Nutrition in Coal City.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 the community is invited to travel to the seven participating locations starting at the Coal City Public Library District, 85 N. Garfield in Coal City, to pick up a die-cut flower at every spot. When you shop and chat with staff at each business, you will receive one die-cut flower at every location. You will end your travels at Sunshine Garden Center, 2850 E. Division St. in Diamond where you will trade your bouquet in for a real flower bouquet. There is a limited supply of flowers so it is a first come first served event.

Those participating in the march need to start at the Coal City Library to receive their bouquet bag. After that the following local businesses are participating in the Flower March: The Cove, 30 N. Broadway St., Suite 1 in Coal City; The QUEEN BEEs, 345 S. Broadway St., Coal City; Alyssa Wendler Pink Ladies Training Studio, 355 S. Broadway St., Coal City; Mending Hearts Therapy, 695 S. Broadway St., Coal City; Blue Oval Rentals, 2060 E. Division St., Diamond; Hexagon Real Estate, 2625 E. Division St., Diamond; and Sunshine Garden Center, 2850 E. Division St., Diamond.

The Coalers Business Alliance is a business group of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry that hosts events throughout the year to encourage local spending, such as Galentine’s Day every February. The Mother’s Day Flower March is a new idea brought by Jones and Sunshine Owner Sarah Beach.

“Each of these participating businesses offers a unique service or product that we want to encourage our local residents and visitors to learn more about,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “When people pick up their bouquet bags, they will receive a map that also contains example questions to ask to learn more about these businesses so we can all help spread the word about what is available right here in the Coal City and Diamond area.”

For more information on the Mother’s Day Flower March find the Facebook event. For more information on the Coalers Business Alliance and the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com, call 815-942-0113 or email christina@grundychamber.com.